Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.33.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Vinci from €118.00 ($125.53) to €112.00 ($119.15) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vinci from €113.00 ($120.21) to €114.00 ($121.28) in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Vinci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Vinci from €122.00 ($129.79) to €120.00 ($127.66) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VCISY opened at $23.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.62. Vinci has a 52 week low of $21.71 and a 52 week high of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.469 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Vinci’s previous dividend of $0.12.

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

