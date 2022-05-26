Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.33.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Vinci from €118.00 ($125.53) to €112.00 ($119.15) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vinci from €113.00 ($120.21) to €114.00 ($121.28) in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Vinci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Vinci from €122.00 ($129.79) to €120.00 ($127.66) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:VCISY opened at $23.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.62. Vinci has a 52 week low of $21.71 and a 52 week high of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.
Vinci Company Profile (Get Rating)
VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.
