Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Short Interest Down 75.2% in May

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,500 shares, a decline of 75.2% from the April 30th total of 223,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 555.0 days.

OTCMKTS CYBBF opened at $2.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.22. Virgin Money UK has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $2.17.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CYBBF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Virgin Money UK from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays cut Virgin Money UK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Virgin Money UK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut Virgin Money UK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Virgin Money UK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.00.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

