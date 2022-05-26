Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 72.7% from the April 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 154,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 20,187 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 122,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 11,635 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,318,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 583.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 47,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 40,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 32,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.43. 18,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,321. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.97. Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $25.38 and a 12-month high of $33.31.

