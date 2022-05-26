Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:VGZ opened at $0.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.94. The firm has a market cap of $94.38 million, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.38. Vista Gold has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $1.40.

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Vista Gold will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

