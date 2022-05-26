Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL) Short Interest Update

Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, an increase of 236.4% from the April 30th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,212,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of RDGL stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.08. 550,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,280. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average is $0.07. Vivos has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.14.
Vivos Company Profile (Get Rating)
