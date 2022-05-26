VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Major Shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran Sells 25,000 Shares

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 25,000 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $199,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,050,877 shares in the company, valued at $111,844,980.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

VZIO traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.44. The company had a trading volume of 9,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,035. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $28.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.55. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.21, a PEG ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.82.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). VIZIO had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VZIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on VIZIO from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VZIO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of VIZIO by 50.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,702,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,135,000 after purchasing an additional 573,233 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VIZIO by 65.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its stake in VIZIO by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 152,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in VIZIO in the 1st quarter valued at about $713,000. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

