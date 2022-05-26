VMware (NYSE:VMW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The virtualization software provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. VMware had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of VMware stock traded up $3.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $123.73. 274,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,860,957. VMware has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $167.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Several brokerages recently commented on VMW. Cross Research reduced their target price on VMware from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on VMware from $153.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on VMware from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on VMware from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on VMware from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.05.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,292,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,629,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $873,090.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,064,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,793. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of VMware by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in VMware by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 651 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its stake in VMware by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 674 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in VMware by 3,733.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

