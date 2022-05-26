VMware (NYSE:VMW) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on VMware from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on VMware from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of VMware from $153.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.05.

VMW stock traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $123.32. 243,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,860,957. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.78. The company has a market cap of $51.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. VMware has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $167.83.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.28). VMware had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that VMware will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $3,916,452.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,603,123.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,292,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,629,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $7,081,793. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth $4,872,849,000. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 206.5% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 25,453,582 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,949,561,000 after acquiring an additional 17,149,182 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,773,659 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,480,211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541,555 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 142.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,229,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $605,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 11,852.2% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,491,197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $288,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,354 shares in the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

