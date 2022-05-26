VMware (NYSE:VMW) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on VMW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on VMware from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on VMware from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. FBN Securities cut their price objective on VMware from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.52.

Shares of VMW traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $123.50. The company had a trading volume of 734,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,957. The firm has a market cap of $52.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. VMware has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $167.83.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that VMware will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $3,916,452.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,603,123.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,292,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,629,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,793. 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in VMware in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,052,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter worth about $17,382,000. Jacobs & Co. CA bought a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter worth about $1,496,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,801 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

