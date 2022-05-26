VMware (VMW) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for VMware (NYSE: VMW):

5/26/2022 – VMware was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

5/26/2022 – VMware was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $142.50 price target on the stock.

5/23/2022 – VMware had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $125.00 to $105.00.

5/23/2022 – VMware had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $153.00 to $140.00.

5/19/2022 – VMware had its price target lowered by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt to $136.00. They now have a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

5/18/2022 – VMware had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $125.00 to $115.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – VMware is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

VMW stock traded up $3.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $124.36. The stock had a trading volume of 10,005,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,828. The firm has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.75. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $167.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,292,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,629,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $873,090.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,485 shares in the company, valued at $9,064,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $7,081,793 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 28.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in VMware by 26.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,376 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in VMware by 9.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in VMware in the first quarter valued at about $2,271,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in VMware in the first quarter valued at about $322,000. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

