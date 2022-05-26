Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Short Interest Update

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, an increase of 304.9% from the April 30th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Vodacom Group stock opened at $9.21 on Thursday. Vodacom Group has a 12 month low of $7.98 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.40.

Vodacom Group Company Profile

Vodacom Group Limited provides a range of communications products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers voice, messaging, converged, broadband, data connectivity, and mobile financial services, as well as contract or prepaid voice and other value-added services to consumer and enterprise customers and telecommunication and other companies.

