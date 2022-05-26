Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Short Interest Update

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, an increase of 304.9% from the April 30th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Vodacom Group stock opened at $9.21 on Thursday. Vodacom Group has a 12 month low of $7.98 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.40.
Vodacom Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vodacom Group (VDMCY)
- Is Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Starting To Bottom Out?
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Vodacom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodacom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.