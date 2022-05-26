Vodafone Group Public (VOD) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ: VOD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/19/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Vodafone AirTouch Plc is the world’s largest international mobile communications firm. Their primary operation is in digital and analog cellular telephone networks of Vodafone. “

5/18/2022 – Vodafone Group Public is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/18/2022 – Vodafone Group Public had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 147 ($1.85) to GBX 146 ($1.84).

5/18/2022 – Vodafone Group Public had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 155 ($1.95) to GBX 150 ($1.89).

5/18/2022 – Vodafone Group Public had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 150 ($1.89) to GBX 140 ($1.76).

5/12/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/23/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Vodafone AirTouch Plc is the world’s largest international mobile communications firm. Their primary operation is in digital and analog cellular telephone networks of Vodafone. “

4/12/2022 – Vodafone Group Public had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 157 ($1.98) to GBX 147 ($1.85).

4/6/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vodafone AirTouch Plc is the world’s largest international mobile communications firm. Their primary operation is in digital and analog cellular telephone networks of Vodafone. “

4/5/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/1/2022 – Vodafone Group Public had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 165 ($2.08) to GBX 155 ($1.95). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2022 – Vodafone Group Public had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 230 ($2.89) to GBX 225 ($2.83).

3/31/2022 – Vodafone Group Public is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.77. 11,174,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,715,991. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.27 and its 200-day moving average is $16.29.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VOD. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,537,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $457,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,100 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 11,824,204 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $196,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,276 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 1.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,010,852 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $108,318,000 after acquiring an additional 121,056 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 6,921,442 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $103,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,402 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,860,805 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $105,999,000 after purchasing an additional 208,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

