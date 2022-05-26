Vodafone Group Public (VOD) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Vodafone Group Public (LON: VOD):
- 5/25/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 150 ($1.89) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 5/19/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 125 ($1.57) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 5/18/2022 – Vodafone Group Public had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 155 ($1.95) to GBX 150 ($1.89). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/18/2022 – Vodafone Group Public had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 165 ($2.08) price target on the stock.
- 5/18/2022 – Vodafone Group Public had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 225 ($2.83) price target on the stock.
- 5/18/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 225 ($2.83) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….
- 5/18/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 140 ($1.76) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 5/17/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 155 ($1.95) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 5/17/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 180 ($2.27) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 5/16/2022 – Vodafone Group Public had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 170 ($2.14) price target on the stock.
- 5/16/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 147 ($1.85) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 5/13/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 125 ($1.57) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 5/11/2022 – Vodafone Group Public had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 5/11/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 155 ($1.95) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 5/4/2022 – Vodafone Group Public had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 4/27/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 147 ($1.85) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 4/26/2022 – Vodafone Group Public had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 4/21/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 170 ($2.14) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 4/14/2022 – Vodafone Group Public had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 4/12/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 147 ($1.85) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 4/5/2022 – Vodafone Group Public had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 150 ($1.89) to GBX 145 ($1.82). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/4/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 185 ($2.33) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 4/1/2022 – Vodafone Group Public had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 165 ($2.08) to GBX 155 ($1.95). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/1/2022 – Vodafone Group Public had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 230 ($2.89) to GBX 225 ($2.83). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/1/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 225 ($2.83) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….
- 3/29/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 150 ($1.89) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
Shares of LON:VOD traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 131.42 ($1.65). The stock had a trading volume of 54,387,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,092,648. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82. The company has a market cap of £37.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.54. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 105 ($1.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 141.60 ($1.78). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 125.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 122.28.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 3.18%. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.48%.
