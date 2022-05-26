Vodafone Group Public (VOD) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ: VOD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/19/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Vodafone AirTouch Plc is the world’s largest international mobile communications firm. Their primary operation is in digital and analog cellular telephone networks of Vodafone. “

5/18/2022 – Vodafone Group Public is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/18/2022 – Vodafone Group Public had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 147 ($1.85) to GBX 146 ($1.84).

5/18/2022 – Vodafone Group Public had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 155 ($1.95) to GBX 150 ($1.89).

5/18/2022 – Vodafone Group Public had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 150 ($1.89) to GBX 140 ($1.76).

5/12/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/23/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Vodafone AirTouch Plc is the world’s largest international mobile communications firm. Their primary operation is in digital and analog cellular telephone networks of Vodafone. “

4/12/2022 – Vodafone Group Public had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 157 ($1.98) to GBX 147 ($1.85).

4/6/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vodafone AirTouch Plc is the world’s largest international mobile communications firm. Their primary operation is in digital and analog cellular telephone networks of Vodafone. “

4/5/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/1/2022 – Vodafone Group Public had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 165 ($2.08) to GBX 155 ($1.95). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2022 – Vodafone Group Public had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 230 ($2.89) to GBX 225 ($2.83).

3/31/2022 – Vodafone Group Public is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:VOD traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.77. 11,174,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,715,991. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.27 and a 200 day moving average of $16.29. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12 month low of $14.42 and a 12 month high of $19.05.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOD. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 455,196 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,796,000 after purchasing an additional 110,303 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 99,193 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 29,413 shares during the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter worth about $309,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,606 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. 9.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

