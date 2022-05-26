Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of Voestalpine stock opened at $5.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Voestalpine has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $9.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.45.

Get Voestalpine alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on VLPNY. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Voestalpine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. raised shares of Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Voestalpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Voestalpine from €32.00 ($34.04) to €30.50 ($32.45) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Voestalpine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.77.

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Voestalpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voestalpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.