Voyager Digital (TSE:VOYG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BTIG Research

Voyager Digital (TSE:VOYG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at BTIG Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$15.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 419.03% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Voyager Digital in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Digital in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.
Shares of TSE:VOYG traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$2.89. 181,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,895. Voyager Digital has a one year low of C$2.65 and a one year high of C$26.12. The firm has a market cap of C$493.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32.
Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a crypto asset brokerage firm primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell crypto assets across multiple centralized marketplaces in one account. The company was formerly known as Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.
Featured Stories
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
- Beware The Rebound In Retail Stocks
- It’s A Good Time To Own Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)
- Block, Inc: Correcting for Negative Earnings
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.