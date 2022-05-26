Voyager Digital (TSE:VOYG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BTIG Research

Voyager Digital (TSE:VOYG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at BTIG Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$15.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 419.03% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Voyager Digital in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Digital in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Voyager Digital alerts:

Shares of TSE:VOYG traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$2.89. 181,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,895. Voyager Digital has a one year low of C$2.65 and a one year high of C$26.12. The firm has a market cap of C$493.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32.

Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a crypto asset brokerage firm primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell crypto assets across multiple centralized marketplaces in one account. The company was formerly known as Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.