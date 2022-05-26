Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

WBA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $42.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52-week low of $39.72 and a 52-week high of $55.82.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.20. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WBA. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

