WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

Equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 4.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of WalkMe from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of WalkMe from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WalkMe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of WalkMe from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of WalkMe from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

WKME stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.55. The company had a trading volume of 6,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,604. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.63. WalkMe has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $34.42.

WalkMe ( NASDAQ:WKME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $56.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.10 million. WalkMe had a negative net margin of 49.57% and a negative return on equity of 50.71%. WalkMe’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that WalkMe will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in WalkMe in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in WalkMe in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in WalkMe by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in WalkMe in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in WalkMe in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

