Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,700 shares, an increase of 672.6% from the April 30th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,437.0 days.

OTCMKTS:WDPSF opened at $36.55 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.33. Warehouses De Pauw has a 12 month low of $32.70 and a 12 month high of $46.48.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WDPSF. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Warehouses De Pauw from €43.00 ($45.74) to €38.00 ($40.43) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays cut shares of Warehouses De Pauw from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

WDP develops and invests in logistics property (warehouses and offices). WDP's property portfolio amounts to more than 5 million m². This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over around 250 sites at prime logistics locations for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.

