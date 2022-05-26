Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 450.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from €15.00 ($15.96) to €13.50 ($14.36) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Danske cut Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from €11.00 ($11.70) to €10.00 ($10.64) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.21.

OTCMKTS WRTBY opened at $1.59 on Thursday. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.0154 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. The company's marine power portfolio includes engines, propulsion systems, hybrid technology, and integrated powertrain systems; marine systems comprising products and lifecycle services related to the gas value chain, exhaust treatment, shaft line, underwater repair, and electrical integrations; voyage solutions consists of bridge infrastructure, cloud data services, decision support systems, and smart port solutions to enable shore-to-shore visibility, as well as builds end-to-end connected digital ecosystem for shipping; and decarbonization energy services include future-fuel enabled balancing power plants, hybrid solutions, energy storage, and optimization technology, such as the GEMS energy management platform.

