Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL. “

WEBR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Weber from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Weber from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Weber to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Weber from $8.50 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

Shares of Weber stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $7.36. 2,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,812. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.95. Weber has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $20.44.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($1.20). Weber had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.28%. The firm had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.06 million. Weber’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Weber will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Weber by 1,621.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 67,923 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Weber by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 330,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 38,503 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Weber by 174.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 145,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 92,229 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Weber by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 7,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weber by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,742,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,129,000 after purchasing an additional 146,087 shares during the last quarter. 13.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

