Wedbush Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Advance Auto Parts in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $16.85 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $18.20. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AAP. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $246.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.11.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $185.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.84. Advance Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $172.86 and a 12-month high of $244.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

