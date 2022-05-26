Wedbush Lowers DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $110.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Wedbush from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.77% from the company’s previous close.
DKS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. OTR Global downgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $134.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.00.
Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $78.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.88. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $147.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60.
In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total transaction of $290,671.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lee J. Belitsky sold 36,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total transaction of $4,057,621.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,886 shares of company stock valued at $20,211,002 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after acquiring an additional 350,515 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,401 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $43,423,000 after buying an additional 93,962 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,983 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 45,043 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 10,172 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.
About DICK’S Sporting Goods (Get Rating)
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
