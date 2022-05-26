Wedbush Lowers DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $110.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Wedbush from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.77% from the company’s previous close.

DKS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. OTR Global downgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $134.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $78.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.88. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $147.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total transaction of $290,671.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lee J. Belitsky sold 36,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total transaction of $4,057,621.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,886 shares of company stock valued at $20,211,002 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after acquiring an additional 350,515 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,401 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $43,423,000 after buying an additional 93,962 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,983 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 45,043 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 10,172 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

