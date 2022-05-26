Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Amplitude (AMPL)

Amplitude (NASDAQ: AMPL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/25/2022 – Amplitude was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Amplitude Inc. is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

5/18/2022 – Amplitude is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

5/9/2022 – Amplitude was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Amplitude Inc. is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

5/5/2022 – Amplitude had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $34.00 to $35.00.

4/25/2022 – Amplitude had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $32.00 to $24.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of AMPL opened at $17.91 on Thursday. Amplitude, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $87.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.89.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $53.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Amplitude in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter worth about $74,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the first quarter worth about $28,000. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

