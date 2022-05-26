Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Cronos Group (CRON)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON):

5/16/2022 – Cronos Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the investment in firms which are licensed to produce and sell medical marijuana. Its portfolio includes In The Zone, Peace Naturals, Whistler Medical Marijuana Co., ABcann, Hydropothecary, Vert Medical and Evergreen Medicinal Supply. Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

5/13/2022 – Cronos Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the investment in firms which are licensed to produce and sell medical marijuana. Its portfolio includes In The Zone, Peace Naturals, Whistler Medical Marijuana Co., ABcann, Hydropothecary, Vert Medical and Evergreen Medicinal Supply. Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

5/11/2022 – Cronos Group was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating.

5/11/2022 – Cronos Group was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$4.50 price target on the stock.

5/9/2022 – Cronos Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $5.00 to $6.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/4/2022 – Cronos Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the investment in firms which are licensed to produce and sell medical marijuana. Its portfolio includes In The Zone, Peace Naturals, Whistler Medical Marijuana Co., ABcann, Hydropothecary, Vert Medical and Evergreen Medicinal Supply. Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

4/20/2022 – Cronos Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the investment in firms which are licensed to produce and sell medical marijuana. Its portfolio includes In The Zone, Peace Naturals, Whistler Medical Marijuana Co., ABcann, Hydropothecary, Vert Medical and Evergreen Medicinal Supply. Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Shares of NASDAQ CRON opened at $3.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.50 and a current ratio of 26.42. Cronos Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $9.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.77 and a beta of 1.66.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 36.04%. The firm had revenue of $25.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Cronos Group’s quarterly revenue was up 98.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Cronos Group by 49.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 64,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 21,526 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cronos Group in the first quarter worth about $179,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Cronos Group by 93.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 82,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 39,751 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cronos Group in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Cronos Group by 131.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 36,952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

