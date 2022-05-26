Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Air Products and Chemicals (APD)

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE: APD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/25/2022 – Air Products and Chemicals was upgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $290.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $280.00.

5/20/2022 – Air Products and Chemicals had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $302.00 to $290.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/11/2022 – Air Products and Chemicals was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $255.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $275.00.

5/10/2022 – Air Products and Chemicals had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $300.00 to $272.00.

5/9/2022 – Air Products and Chemicals had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $300.00 to $275.00.

4/18/2022 – Air Products and Chemicals had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $325.00 to $275.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Air Products and Chemicals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded up $4.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $241.09. The stock had a trading volume of 17,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,562. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $241.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.49.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,964,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,989,404,000 after purchasing an additional 326,891 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,555,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,637,608,000 after buying an additional 259,383 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,840,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,314,420,000 after buying an additional 44,161 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,918,516,000 after buying an additional 386,592 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,406,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,384,551,000 after buying an additional 109,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

