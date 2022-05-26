Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Doma (DOMA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Doma (NYSE: DOMA) in the last few weeks:

5/25/2022 – Doma is now covered by analysts at Compass Point. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

5/24/2022 – Doma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Doma Holdings Inc. is using machine intelligence and its proprietary technology solutions for real estate closing experience for current and prospective homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. Doma Holdings Inc., formerly known as Capitol Investment Corp. V, is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

5/16/2022 – Doma was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

4/12/2022 – Doma had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $7.00 to $6.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Doma stock opened at $1.78 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.02. Doma Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Foundation Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Doma in the fourth quarter valued at $174,021,000. StepStone Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Doma in the third quarter valued at $110,108,000. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in shares of Doma by 25.9% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 12,491,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571,795 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Doma by 105.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,160,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Doma by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,809,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,274,000 after purchasing an additional 551,701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

