Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE):

5/20/2022 – Intercontinental Exchange had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $161.00 to $134.00.

5/19/2022 – Intercontinental Exchange had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $143.00 to $117.00.

5/9/2022 – Intercontinental Exchange was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $83.00.

5/6/2022 – Intercontinental Exchange was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/14/2022 – Intercontinental Exchange had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $157.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2022 – Intercontinental Exchange had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $147.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2022 – Intercontinental Exchange had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $160.00 to $152.00.

4/7/2022 – Intercontinental Exchange had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $155.00 to $161.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/6/2022 – Intercontinental Exchange had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $161.00 to $157.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Intercontinental Exchange is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of ICE stock traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.53. 3,645,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,254,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.45 and a 12-month high of $139.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.11%.

In related news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $56,935.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,962.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total transaction of $1,392,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,245 shares of company stock worth $8,005,631. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

