Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF)

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE: IFF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/18/2022 – International Flavors & Fragrances was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/12/2022 – International Flavors & Fragrances had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $165.00 to $145.00.

5/11/2022 – International Flavors & Fragrances had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $150.00.

5/11/2022 – International Flavors & Fragrances had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $147.00 to $145.00.

5/10/2022 – International Flavors & Fragrances was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/29/2022 – International Flavors & Fragrances was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/18/2022 – International Flavors & Fragrances had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $145.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2022 – International Flavors & Fragrances was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/31/2022 – International Flavors & Fragrances is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $131.00. The company had a trading volume of 584,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,330. The firm has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.86. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.40 and a 1 year high of $157.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.93.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 144.95%.

In other news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total value of $76,658.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,879.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IFF. LTS One Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at $790,913,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 643.1% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,797,230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,245 shares in the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 69.0% during the third quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $655,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,699,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $748,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,967,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,622,298,000 after purchasing an additional 768,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

