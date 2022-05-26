Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for SSP Group (SSPG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for SSP Group (LON: SSPG):
- 5/25/2022 – SSP Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 265 ($3.33) price target on the stock.
- 5/25/2022 – SSP Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 300 ($3.78) price target on the stock.
- 5/24/2022 – SSP Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 350 ($4.40) price target on the stock.
- 5/24/2022 – SSP Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 350 ($4.40) price target on the stock.
- 5/24/2022 – SSP Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 5/16/2022 – SSP Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 350 ($4.40) price target on the stock.
- 5/16/2022 – SSP Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 330 ($4.15) to GBX 300 ($3.78). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/11/2022 – SSP Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
SSPG stock opened at GBX 266.94 ($3.36) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.12 billion and a PE ratio of -5.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 726.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 234.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 248.88. SSP Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 205.20 ($2.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 340.80 ($4.29).
In related news, insider Patrick Coveney acquired 630,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 255 ($3.21) per share, with a total value of £1,606,500 ($2,021,517.55).
