Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for SSP Group (SSPG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for SSP Group (LON: SSPG):

5/25/2022 – SSP Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 265 ($3.33) price target on the stock.

5/25/2022 – SSP Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 300 ($3.78) price target on the stock.

5/24/2022 – SSP Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 350 ($4.40) price target on the stock.

5/24/2022 – SSP Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 350 ($4.40) price target on the stock.

5/24/2022 – SSP Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

5/16/2022 – SSP Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 350 ($4.40) price target on the stock.

5/16/2022 – SSP Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 330 ($4.15) to GBX 300 ($3.78). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/11/2022 – SSP Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

SSPG stock opened at GBX 266.94 ($3.36) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.12 billion and a PE ratio of -5.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 726.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 234.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 248.88. SSP Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 205.20 ($2.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 340.80 ($4.29).

In related news, insider Patrick Coveney acquired 630,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 255 ($3.21) per share, with a total value of £1,606,500 ($2,021,517.55).

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

