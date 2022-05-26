Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Texas Roadhouse (TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ: TXRH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/22/2022 – Texas Roadhouse was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/14/2022 – Texas Roadhouse was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/9/2022 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $112.00 to $107.00.

5/6/2022 – Texas Roadhouse was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/6/2022 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $95.00 to $90.00.

5/4/2022 – Texas Roadhouse is now covered by analysts at Northcoast Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2022 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2022 – Texas Roadhouse is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH traded up $5.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.82. 2,299,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,695. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.58 and a 1-year high of $102.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.79.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $987.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.62 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.14%.

In related news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 2,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $229,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total value of $198,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 13,556 shares of company stock valued at $961,498 and have sold 9,799 shares valued at $872,001. 4.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth $435,000. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth $3,253,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth $5,786,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth $773,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

