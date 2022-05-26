Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ryanair (RYAAY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ: RYAAY) in the last few weeks:
- 5/20/2022 – Ryanair had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from €20.00 ($21.28) to €19.50 ($20.74). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/19/2022 – Ryanair had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from €18.90 ($20.11) to €19.20 ($20.43).
- 5/17/2022 – Ryanair was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/17/2022 – Ryanair had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €21.00 ($22.34) to €20.50 ($21.81). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/25/2022 – Ryanair had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $138.00 to $125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/12/2022 – Ryanair was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 3/31/2022 – Ryanair is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/29/2022 – Ryanair had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €21.00 ($22.34) to €20.00 ($21.28).
NASDAQ RYAAY traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 798,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,709. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $74.12 and a 12 month high of $127.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.19. The company has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.28.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,270,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $981,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,195 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,998,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $783,929,000 after acquiring an additional 532,961 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,787,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $504,242,000 after acquiring an additional 612,114 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,953,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $325,096,000 after acquiring an additional 23,924 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,923,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $254,669,000 after acquiring an additional 338,051 shares during the period.
