Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Switch (SWCH)

5/24/2022 – Switch was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $34.25 price target on the stock.

5/17/2022 – Switch was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Switch, Inc. is a technology infrastructure company. It designs, constructs and operates hyperscale data centers. The Company is developer and operator of the SUPERNAP, data center facilities, and provides colocation, telecommunications, cloud services and content ecosystems. Switch, Inc. is based in LAS VEGAS, United States. “

5/16/2022 – Switch was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to a “neutral” rating.

5/16/2022 – Switch was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating.

5/13/2022 – Switch was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

5/12/2022 – Switch was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

5/12/2022 – Switch was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/11/2022 – Switch was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

5/11/2022 – Switch was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

5/11/2022 – Switch was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/3/2022 – Switch was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Switch, Inc. is a technology infrastructure company. It designs, constructs and operates hyperscale data centers. The Company is developer and operator of the SUPERNAP, data center facilities, and provides colocation, telecommunications, cloud services and content ecosystems. Switch, Inc. is based in LAS VEGAS, United States. “

4/7/2022 – Switch had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $28.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:SWCH traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $33.72. 2,163,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,477,768. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.02. Switch, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.39 and a 52 week high of $33.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 843.21 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Switch had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $164.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Switch, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This is a positive change from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 525.13%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $1,338,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,118,397 shares in the company, valued at $104,341,563.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Switch in the first quarter worth about $27,000. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 575.0% during the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Switch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Switch during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 298.1% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

