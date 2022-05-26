Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Wayfair (W)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Wayfair (NYSE: W) recently:

5/23/2022 – Wayfair is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2022 – Wayfair was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

5/10/2022 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $190.00 to $130.00.

5/6/2022 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $85.00 to $68.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/6/2022 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $145.00 to $120.00.

5/6/2022 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $256.00 to $195.00.

5/6/2022 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $70.00.

5/6/2022 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $90.00 to $70.00.

5/5/2022 – Wayfair was downgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

5/5/2022 – Wayfair was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $200.00.

5/4/2022 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $275.00 to $220.00.

4/26/2022 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $70.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2022 – Wayfair was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Wayfair is benefiting from solid momentum of its luxury home brand and shopping destination named Perigold, among higher income customers. Additionally, growing investments in international regions, namely Canada, U.K. & Germany, remains a tailwind. This can be attributed to its strong efforts toward expanding house-brand offerings in these countries. Further, the company is gaining traction among customers due to its multiple Buy Now Pay Later options. This is positively impacting the company’s performance. However, declining domestic & international revenues, supply chain disruptions and increase in lead times remain headwinds. Further, increasing competition in the e-commerce market remains a risk factor for the company’s market position. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis.”

4/26/2022 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $140.00 to $85.00.

4/20/2022 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $90.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Wayfair was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $110.00.

4/1/2022 – Wayfair was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $103.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2022 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $180.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Wayfair is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Wayfair was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $95.00.

W stock opened at $50.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 2.89. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.13 and a 1 year high of $339.56.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.43) by $0.47. Wayfair had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $33,341.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael W. Choe bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,745,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,160 shares in the company, valued at $7,486,977.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,233,647. Insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 227.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

