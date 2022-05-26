Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for CASI Pharmaceuticals (CASI)

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CASI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 5/22/2022 – CASI Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/14/2022 – CASI Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/13/2022 – CASI Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases for the global markets, with a focus on China. The Company’s products present antiangiogenic solutions to cancer, cardiovascular disease, and macular degeneration. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as EntreMed, Inc., is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “
- 5/13/2022 – CASI Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $3.00.
- 5/6/2022 – CASI Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/31/2022 – CASI Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:CASI opened at $0.48 on Thursday. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.74. The stock has a market cap of $65.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.66.
CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.81% and a negative net margin of 93.65%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.
