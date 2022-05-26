Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (CHE.UN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE: CHE.UN) in the last few weeks:

5/12/2022 – Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund was given a new C$12.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2022 – Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$8.75 to C$9.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2022 – Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$8.50 to C$9.50.

5/12/2022 – Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$8.00.

Shares of CHE.UN stock opened at C$8.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$861.11 million and a PE ratio of -4.18. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$6.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

