Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Cooper Companies (COO)

Cooper Companies (NYSE: COO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/26/2022 – Cooper Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $437.00 to $392.00.

5/25/2022 – Cooper Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $459.00 to $414.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/23/2022 – Cooper Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $495.00 to $380.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/17/2022 – Cooper Companies was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $405.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $460.00.

4/8/2022 – Cooper Companies is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Cooper Companies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

COO stock traded up $3.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $343.64. 19,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,886. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $309.43 and a 52 week high of $463.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $381.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $394.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.14. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $787.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total transaction of $2,363,406.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total transaction of $123,165.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,195,614 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,390,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,946 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,208 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,558,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

