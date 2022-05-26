Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Short Interest Update

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, an increase of 258.4% from the April 30th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Weichai Power stock opened at $11.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.54. Weichai Power has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $20.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weichai Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Weichai Power Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells diesel engines, automobiles, and other automobile components in China and internationally. It operates through Engines, Automobiles and Automobile Components, and Intelligent Logistics segments. The company provides design, development, production, sale, repair, and import and export of engines and auxiliary products, automobile axles and components, and gearboxes and components; hydraulic pumps and motors; hydraulic valves; gears and gear transmission devices; ancillary casting and casting products of hydraulic components; internal combustion engines, energy powertrain systems and ancillary products; technical consultation and technical services; leasing of self-owned houses; steel; business management services; forklift trucks; and warehousing technology and supply chain solution services.

