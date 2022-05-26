Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a growth of 315.5% from the April 30th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDO. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 1.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 794,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,324,000 after buying an additional 13,580 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 21,349 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 32,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter.

GDO opened at $14.44 on Thursday. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $18.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund (Get Rating)

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

