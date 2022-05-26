Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Short Interest Down 71.0% in May

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 71.0% from the April 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:SBI traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.18. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,082. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.95. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $9.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

