WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Price Target Lowered to $59.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $59.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WRK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.38.

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $46.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.48 and its 200 day moving average is $46.53. WestRock has a 1 year low of $40.78 and a 1 year high of $59.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that WestRock will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 5th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $751,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,410,503.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in WestRock by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 51,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in WestRock by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in WestRock by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in WestRock by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in WestRock by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

