Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Short Interest Update

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decline of 73.6% from the April 30th total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of WTBDY opened at $8.50 on Thursday. Whitbread has a fifty-two week low of $7.83 and a fifty-two week high of $12.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.72.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.1086 per share. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th.
Whitbread Company Profile (Get Rating)
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Whitbread (WTBDY)
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- It’s Time to Buy into Planet Fitness Stock
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.