Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Short Interest Update

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decline of 73.6% from the April 30th total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of WTBDY opened at $8.50 on Thursday. Whitbread has a fifty-two week low of $7.83 and a fifty-two week high of $12.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.72.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.1086 per share. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Whitbread from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,000.00.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

