William Blair Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH)

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Latch in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 23rd. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.40) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.44).

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Latch in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Latch in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Latch from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Latch from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Latch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Latch presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.22.

Shares of LTCH opened at $2.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.48. The company has a market capitalization of $295.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.66. Latch has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $14.83.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 million. Latch had a negative net margin of 356.40% and a negative return on equity of 40.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LTCH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Latch in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Latch by 435.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Latch in the second quarter worth $43,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Latch in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Latch in the first quarter worth $53,000. 54.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Latch, Inc operates as an enterprise technology company in the United States and Canada. The company offers LatchOS, an operating system that extends smart access, delivery and guest management, smart home and sensors, connectivity, and personalization and services. Its software products include Latch Resident Mobile Applications, Latch Manager Web, and the Latch Manager Mobile Applications.

