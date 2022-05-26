William Blair Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on MongoDB from $510.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group upgraded MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $550.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $505.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $483.83.
MDB opened at $230.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $415.12. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $217.82 and a 52-week high of $590.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.69 and a beta of 0.98.
In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.78, for a total value of $10,842,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.14, for a total value of $1,110,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,475 shares of company stock valued at $43,717,816 over the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 3,233.3% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.
MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
