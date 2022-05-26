William Blair Weighs in on Covetrus, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVET)

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Covetrus in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 25th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Covetrus’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS.

CVET has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Covetrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Covetrus in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays cut shares of Covetrus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut shares of Covetrus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Covetrus from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.14.

NASDAQ:CVET opened at $20.61 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.31. Covetrus has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $29.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.70 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVET. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Covetrus by 208.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

