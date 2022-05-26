Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 39.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma to $155.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “accumulate” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.47.

WSM opened at $114.98 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $101.58 and a fifty-two week high of $223.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.97.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 73.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 15.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $3,040,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 5,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total transaction of $820,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,030 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,666 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 154.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

