Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.52 EPS

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 73.38% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 EPS.

WSM stock traded up $9.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,445,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,898. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $101.58 and a 1 year high of $223.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 21.07%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $312,315.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $3,040,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,030 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,666. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1,415.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth $292,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth about $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WSM. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $198.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Gordon Haskett lowered Williams-Sonoma from an “accumulate” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma to $155.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.58.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

