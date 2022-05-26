Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target Lowered to $135.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.41% from the company’s previous close.

WSM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $198.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.47.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $114.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.53. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $101.58 and a 52-week high of $223.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.97.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 73.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $312,315.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $3,040,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,030 shares of company stock worth $4,173,666. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 154.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

