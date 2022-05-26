Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Truist Financial to $62.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. MKM Partners began coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson cut Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Shares of WGO traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.21. The stock had a trading volume of 19,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.75. Winnebago Industries has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $80.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.70.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Winnebago Industries will post 12.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 168.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,847,000 after acquiring an additional 57,383 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 511,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,025,000 after purchasing an additional 110,037 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 224.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 28,294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 19,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the third quarter valued at about $330,000. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

About Winnebago Industries (Get Rating)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.