WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 74.2% from the April 30th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $452,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 668,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,732,000 after purchasing an additional 137,638 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock opened at $23.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.64. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $30.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%.

